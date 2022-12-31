Home Cities Kochi

It’s the time to indulge

Here’s a list of special New Year drinks to celebrate the holiday weekend

Published: 31st December 2022 06:32 AM

By Express News Service

Here's a list of special New Year drinks to celebrate the holiday weekend

Nautilus

By Gopal Singh, Bar Manager, O by Tamara

A refreshing blend of light and dark rum with homemade allspice syrup and a hint of vanilla.

Ingredients
Bacardi white rum: 30 ml
Bacardi dark rum: 30 ml
Lemon juice: 25 ml
Orange juice: 60 ml
Grog mix (homemade allspice syrup): 25 ml
Vanilla syrup: 10 ml

Method
Combine all ingredients and flash blend. Pour into a cocktail glass over crushed ice. Garnish with a dehydrated orange wheel, mint spring, ice cup flam and sugar cube dipped with 151 proof rum.

The cocktail is made with homemade lemongrass-infused vodka with fresh curry leaves for local Kerala touch.

Ingredients
Lemongrass infused Vodka: 60 ml 
Lime Juice: 25 ml
Lemon grass syrup: 25 ml
Fresh Curry leaves: 4-6 

Method: Add all ingredients to a cocktail shaker. Shake well with ice cubes. Strain into a Martini glass. Garnish with fresh curry leaves.

An easy-peasy but tasty refreshing cocktail with champagne (or other sparkling wine). 

Ingredients
Orange juice: ¼ cup 
Champagne: ¾ cup (chilled)

Method
Divide orange juice evenly into two flute glasses. Top with chilled Champagne and serve.

One of the beast whiskey cocktails, which comes in countless variations. However, what’s better than the classic.

One of the beast whiskey cocktails, which comes in countless variations. However, what's better than the classic. 

Ingredients
Orange juice: ¼ cup 
Champagne: ¾ cup (chilled)

Method
Divide orange juice evenly into two flute glasses. Top with chilled Champagne and serve.

