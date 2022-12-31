Home Cities Kochi

New Year fete: Vast security arrangements in place in Fort Kochi

To prevent eve-teasing and ensure safety of woman, over 100 women officers in civvies deployed

The crowd gathered at Fort Kochi on Friday for New Year celebrations | T P Sooraj

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Vast security arrangements are in place for the New Year celebrations in Fort Kochi on Saturday and Sunday. As many as 700 policemen, 100 sub-inspectors and 10 inspectors led by four assistant commissioners will oversee security and traffic arrangements in Fort Kochi and Mattancherry areas.

In a press release, Commissioner C H Nagaraju said a larger crowd is expected for celebrations this time after the Covid-induced cancellation of the last two years. More than 200 CCTV cameras have been installed to monitor the beach and surrounding areas where people are likely to gather in large numbers. Around 25 policemen have been deployed to handle CCTV cameras. Similarly, two watch towers have been installed at Parade Ground, the venue of the event, to monitor the crowds. Police will also deploy drones for surveillance.

To prevent eve-teasing and ensure safety of woman, over 100 women officers in civvies have been deployed. Police checks in the West Kochi area will commence at 2 pm on Saturday. Barricades will be erected at Kannangatu bridge, CIFT Junction, Edakochi bridge, Pashnithodu bridge, Ezhupunna bridge, Gunduparambu, BOT bridge, Thopumpady old bridge, Papangamukkum, Manthra Junction, Post Officer Junction, Paripu Junction, South Mulamkuzhy, Jubilee Junction and Veli West Junctions, which are entry points to West Kochi. Only vehicles of local residents, two-wheelers, transport buses and emergency vehicles will be allowed to enter Fort Kochi after 2 pm on Saturday. 

People driving vehicles under the influence of alcohol will be under watch. Stringent action, including suspension of licence, will be initiated against them. Parking on both sides of the road in Fort Kochi is banned on Saturday and Sunday. Any vehicle thus parked will be removed. Parking arrangements have been made at Veli ground, Bishop’s House, Santa Cruz School ground, St Paul’s School ground and Delta School ground. Residents of Fort Kochi, who park their vehicles outside houses, will be directed to shift them to Edward Memorial School ground. 

The stretch of roads from Fort Kochi-INS Dronacharya, Veli East-Jubilee Junction-Mattancherry Gautham Hospital will be restricted to emergency vehicles and will be closed from 2 pm on Saturday to 1 pm on Sunday.  From 2 pm on Saturday, vehicles will not be allowed on Fort Kochi-Vypeen Ro-Ro service. The service will be suspended from 8 pm on Saturday. 

People are directed to vacate Fort Kochi area soon after celebrations conclude, before 1 am on Sunday. For this purpose, bus services have been arranged from Fort Kochi. People returning after the New Year celebrations will be vacated through Kunampuram, Amaravathi-Palace Road and Manthra bridge. In case of traffic congestion, vehicles will be diverted via CBSE Road and Nazareth in Mattancherry. After the celebration, Fort Kochi-Vypeen Ro-Ro service will continue functioning till 3 am on Sunday. Police have also arranged a separate ferry service.

A dedicated police control room has been opened at West Kochi as part of the security arrangements. Navy and Coastal Police boats will be used for patrolling activities in the area. Apart from this, fire tenders, ambulances and medical teams have been deployed for emergency services.

