Vypeen-Pallipuram stretch: PWD asked to remove sand deposit

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The District Infrastructure Coordination Committee (DICC) has directed the public works department (PWD) to remove the sand deposited on either side of the 3km long Vypeen-Pallipuram parallel stretch.

The DICC meeting, held under the chairmanship of Additional District Magistrate (ADM) S Shajahan at the collectorate on Friday, reviewed the progress of various development activities in the district.

KINFRA has been instructed to provide necessary facilities to the Water Authority for the laying of pipes on the Aluva-Munnar road from Cochin Bank to Manalimuk Junction on Medical College Road.

The public works that are facing hurdles related to the Coastal Zone Regulation Act (CRZ) will be discussed at the district-level meeting of the CRZ committee.

Friday’s meeting also observed that efforts should be made to seek the help of government-recognised agencies for the timely completion of survey activities related to various projects.

