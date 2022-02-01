STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
More people rely on private labs for Covid test

As the results of Covid test conducted at government-run facilities are getting delayed, there is a huge rush at the private labs for Covid tests. 

By Express News Service

KOCHI: As the results of Covid test conducted at government-run facilities are getting delayed, there is a huge rush at the private labs for Covid tests. “After developing symptoms, I underwent testing at Ernakulam General Hospital and they advised me to remain in isolation and on alert. I received the test results on the third day and luckily it was negative. Since my father recently underwent surgery following a stroke, I got myself tested to rule out Covid,” said Ravi Krishnan of Mamangalam. 

Meanwhile, the private labs are increasing their services, including arranging sample collection from homes, for the convenience of patients. “There has been a rise in the number of people seeking home collection of samples for test. The PPE-clad staff will reach homes to collect samples,” said Govind S, working with a private lab in Kochi. 

Earlier, a  sit-in protest was staged by Maradu municipality authorities in front of the DMO’s office to highlight the issue of test results getting delayed. A similar issue is faced by public who rely on the government facility. District health officials said that the delay is due to staff shortage at labs since most of them have been hit by Covid infection. 

“At the last review meeting, the health minister had given an assurance that more staff will be appointed in hospitals and labs. We hope that there will be relief after the appointments,” said an official with the DMO office. Also, there is a high demand for Covid self-testing kits —used for conducting rapid antigen test — in the 

district. The number of Covid tests conducted in the district has also gone up from nearly 8,000-9,000 tests daily during last month to 20,000-21,000 per day now. 

