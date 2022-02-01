STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Mosquito menace: Kochi Corp intensifies drive

The chairman of the health standing committee, T K Ashraf, said he had presented an action plan in that regard in the previous council.

Published: 01st February 2022 07:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st February 2022 07:02 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: With the mosquito menace worsening in the city, the Kochi corporation has intensified its anti-mosquito drive. Fogging and power spraying are progressing, with six vehicles assigned to the eastern region of the city and four to the western region. Under the HEAL project, three workers trained by the health department were on Monday provided with the required fogging and spraying machines, and assigned to mosquito control activities. 

The chairman of the health standing committee, T K Ashraf, said he had presented an action plan in that regard in the previous council. Work on mosquito eradication had already begun, he added during the council meeting held on Monday. Fogging will take place from 5am to 7am, followed by the spraying of larvicide, from 7:30am to noon. In additions, from 6pm to 7.30pm, hand-spraying will be done in swamps inaccessible for vehicles. Fogging using bigger vehicles, normally done in the city, will continue. 

During the council meeting, Mayor M Anilkumar said the corporation has come in for a lot of criticism over the past few days despite having taken action to control the mosquito menace. “The corporation takes all these criticisms seriously, and on a positive note. However, to find a permanent solution, the implementation of a sewage project in the city is essential.

Covering septic tanks and vent pipes is important as these are the common places for mosquito breeding,” the mayor said. He also pointed out that stagnant water in institutions and houses contributes to the proliferation of mosquitoes, and requested the public to ensure their premises are free from mosquito breeding spots.All divisions under Kochi corporation have been assured of the required vehicles and manpower to carry out the work within a week. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mosquito Kochi
India Matters
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman seen with her team ahead of budget presentation in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
A budget that puts shoulder to the wheel to take the economy forward
An illustration picture taken in London on December 30, 2021, shows gold plated souvenir cryptocurrency coins arranged by a screen displaying a NFT (Non-Fungible Token) logo. (Photo | AFP)
Budget 2022: Rising to the digital challenge
Kerala High Court (File Photo| A Sanesh, EPS)
MediaOne off air post Central order, on again after Kerala HC stay
Illus: Express 
Health experts warn of post-Covid complications

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp