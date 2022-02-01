Mosquito menace: Kochi Corp intensifies drive

By Express News Service

KOCHI: With the mosquito menace worsening in the city, the Kochi corporation has intensified its anti-mosquito drive. Fogging and power spraying are progressing, with six vehicles assigned to the eastern region of the city and four to the western region. Under the HEAL project, three workers trained by the health department were on Monday provided with the required fogging and spraying machines, and assigned to mosquito control activities.

The chairman of the health standing committee, T K Ashraf, said he had presented an action plan in that regard in the previous council. Work on mosquito eradication had already begun, he added during the council meeting held on Monday. Fogging will take place from 5am to 7am, followed by the spraying of larvicide, from 7:30am to noon. In additions, from 6pm to 7.30pm, hand-spraying will be done in swamps inaccessible for vehicles. Fogging using bigger vehicles, normally done in the city, will continue.

During the council meeting, Mayor M Anilkumar said the corporation has come in for a lot of criticism over the past few days despite having taken action to control the mosquito menace. “The corporation takes all these criticisms seriously, and on a positive note. However, to find a permanent solution, the implementation of a sewage project in the city is essential.

Covering septic tanks and vent pipes is important as these are the common places for mosquito breeding,” the mayor said. He also pointed out that stagnant water in institutions and houses contributes to the proliferation of mosquitoes, and requested the public to ensure their premises are free from mosquito breeding spots.All divisions under Kochi corporation have been assured of the required vehicles and manpower to carry out the work within a week.