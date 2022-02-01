Political consensus on development projects a must: KMA

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Participants of the panel discussion on Kerala’s Developmental Conundrum organized by the Kerala Management Association (KMA) demanded a political consensus on the general development issues of Kerala.

Those with vested interests are blocking development projects in the state they said. The participants in the discussion pointed out that the projects could not be implemented as the governments had taken a stand that doesn’t involve any of the parties. The discussion concluded that Kerala should cultivate a changed mindset not only among the leaders but also among the public, so as to form a path to progress.

Vasudevan Suresh, former chairman of Hudco, G. Vijayaraghavan, founder CEO Technopark, and VK Mathews, founder, and executive chairman, IBS Software participated. KMA president R Madhav Chandran delivered the introductory speech. Former KMA President S R Nair moderated the discussion.

VK Mathews said that Kerala should have a clear and definite goal in terms of development. More emphasis should be given to waste management. Cleaner roads waterways are essential.

Vijayaraghavan said once a plan for a development work has been drawn up, the state should ask the opposition to understand the objections, suggestions, and shortcomings. Vijayaraghavan said most of the projects had to be abandoned due to a lack of proper studies, documentation, and transparency. .

Suresh Vasudevan pointed out the talent and dedication of Malayalis are not utilised by their home state. He said we should learn from Tamil Nadu in this regard, and look at its booming industries.