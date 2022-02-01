Students with high-end bikes under police scanner in Kochi

Anilkumar T By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Following the rise in the number of bike accidents involving college students, the Kochi police have decided to prepare a list of students who own high-end motorcycles. The immediate trigger for the move is the death of two engineering students at Kakkanad after the bike they were riding rammed a median on the Infopark Expressway.

“Nearly 80% of the students involved in accidents use high-end motorcycles. Though they know the rules, a large number of them don’t have the maturity to handle such bikes. They are putting not just their lives at risk but other people’s too. Since the trend has shown an upward trajectory, we have decided to prepare a list of students who own super-bikes,” said Thrikkakara ACP P V Baby.

He said a special team has been constituted to keep an eye on such riders, who have become a nuisance to other commuters. “Riding a high-end vehicle is not a crime. But road rules have to be followed. In several instances, that’s not the case. Based on our list, awareness classes will be provided to such students with the help of parents, NGOs and other departments. If any such biker is caught for rash and negligent driving, their vehicles will be seized and their licences recommended for cancellation with immediate effect,” said the officer.

Offences like drink-driving and helmet, number plate and speeding violations will be charged and recorded as per the law, he added. The students who died at Kakkanad were warned by the police just a few hours before the accident for not wearing helmets.

“We caught them in the morning near the Infopark gate, riding without wearing helmets. We summoned them to the police station and warned them,” said a police officer with the Infopark police station. The department’s drive against high-end vehicles will be carried out under the Traffic Eye project that was launched a few days ago to nab traffic violations with the help of the public. Riding has become a dangerous exercise on the Seaport-Airport Road, given that it is uneven with no road markings and street lights.