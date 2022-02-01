STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Travelling frames

Landscape artist Jithin Puthenpurakkal brings faraway, mystical lands to us through his artworks

By Mahima Anna Jacob
Express News Service

KOCHI: Set in a distant land, far from what we call reality, Jithin Puthenpurakkal’s artworks make you wish you were a part of his imagination - a picturesque place with vibrant colours.  The icy cold Arctic with polar bears lazing around, the narrow roads of a quaint Japanese coastal town, a village where a bunch of kids cheerfully soar their kites - the Thrissur-native envisions all the marvellous backdrops from around the world in his frames. 

“Kerala is a scenic place. Its landscapes have inspired me a lot, especially when I was a kid. Growing up, I was very close to nature — the paddy fields, watching the lotuses bloom on a rainy day, playing all day despite the soaring summer heat. The majority of my childhood was spent outdoors. That is how I developed my connection with the landscapes,” says Jithin, who is a designer at a firm in Bengaluru.

His artworks are the result of his keen observation skills. Tales of tranquillity, hope, that is where Jithin’s focus is as he churns out every piece of art. “I want my artworks to create a pleasant feeling among the people. Viewing them shouldn’t cause any discomfort. I want each frame to be more beautiful than the last,” he adds. Anecdotes from his travels - the way to Gokak falls, a view of Palakkad from one of his train journeys - form the crux of most of his creations. 

Jithin has a penchant for helping us get away from the serious world of adulting. He teleports us back to the innocence of childhood, to freedom. His artworks don’t always centre around a concept or a story, but he weaves the viewer into his narrative. “I’m in the process of creating conceptual artworks which connect with people’s emotions,” he says.

At times Jithin wades away from the familiar spaces onto virtual Plein air. Using mapcrunch, Google’s mapping feature, he revisualises age-old streets, bazaars, bustling nightlife and scenic riverfronts that rest peacefully behind the rustic homes of Italy. The landscape artist wants to create more pleasant images. “I need a pleasant idea in my head. Only then, it would have the same effect on a canvas,” says Jithin.

Instagram:@jithinputhenpurakkal

Comments

