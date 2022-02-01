Wait grows longer at Ernakulam General Hospital as Covid lays staff low

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Given the high Covid spread in the district, and with a section of hospital staff too testing positive, the patients who reached the Ernakulam General Hospital on Monday for out-patient (OP) consultation had a tough time getting their OP tickets.

Hundreds of people, including the elderly with several ailments, had to wait for hours in long queues to register for consultation. Instead of five OP counters that normally function at the GH, only three were open on Monday - which usually witnesses a rush of patients.

“We have been waiting for almost four hours despite having arrived at 9am. My mother is in extreme pain due to kidney stone issues,” said Rafael, a resident of Kochi. Flouting Covid safety norms, relatives of patients crowded in front of the counters to try and speed up the process.

“Only two OP counters were functioning in the beginning. Later, when the queues began to stretch long and some people voiced concerns against the inadequacy, the authorities started another counter,” said Sabitha, who had arrived for a consultation.

According to the GH authorities, they are struggling to cope with the situation as many staffers are infected. “Over 50-70 staff members have contracted Covid, and we don’t have sufficient strength to cover for their absence. Managing both Covid and non-Covid patients is tough, when most of the staff are infected. We have explained the situation to the health authorities and they have promised to appoint more staff as soon as possible,” said a GH official.

Dist reports 9,453 new Covid cases

Kochi: Ernakulam district on Monday reported 9,453 new Covid cases. Out of the total tested positive, 6,719 got the infection through local transmission. Source of infection of 2,703 persons could not be traced. As many as 31 health workers tested positive for Covid-19. Meanwhile, 7,632 Covid patients recovered from the infection. Active cases in the district has gone up to 70,958.

735 beds vacant

According to the district health officials, 735 beds are vacant for Covid treatment in government facilities. As many as 372 beds are presently occupied with Covid patients out of the total 1107 beds set up for Covid patients at various hospitals in the Ernakulam district.