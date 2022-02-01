Work on Chellanam’s seawalls yet to begin

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Silt-filled roads and backyards of Chellanam remain a grim reminder of the sea erosion and flooding of May 14, 2021, to date. Despite a raging pandemic in the backdrop, the returning issue that displaces many residents, the authorities haven’t taken any steps towards completing the construction of the sea wall along the coast. The residents of Chellanam, especially those living at Bazaar, are terrified of what this monsoon has in store for them.

“A walk through the different regions in Chellanam panchayat will give you a glimpse of what happened on May 14. The sea rushed into the coast, inundating houses, destroying property and making many homeless,” said Thomas R, a resident, who added that the events would repeat this year. According to Jinson Veluthamannukkal, a resident of Bazaar at Chellanam, the work on the sea wall is not happening in the area. “When we brought this to the notice of the officials, we were told that the work will begin only after groynes are brought in. But the tender for the manufacture of groynes hasn’t been floated yet,” he said.

“The proposed 7.350 km sea wall will be constructed excluding 700 metres that fall under Bazaar! This is an injustice towards the residents of the area that sees the most sea erosion in the panchayat,” said Jinson. According to him, the residents are confused about the logic.

“There won’t be any sea wall made of tetrapods on this stretch and nothing will stop the roiling sea from entering the coast and destroying yet again the property of the poor folk,” said Jinson. Covid, loss of jobs and the destruction brought by the sea every year are making life impossible for residents of Chellanam,

he added.