Attack on cops at Kitex labour camp: 173 migrants yet to get bail

KOCHI: All 173 migrant labourers who were arrested in connection with arson and attack on police at Kizhakkambalam are still in jail as remand prisoners as the local court has denied them bail even after they moved bail applications. The Ernakulam Additional Sessions Court is seeing the incident as a very serious one and denied them bail considering the larger interests of the public and likelihood of the accused fleeing from justice.

In this case, the investigation of the case is in its preliminary stage. “Granting bail to the petitioners at this stage may affect the smooth progress of the investigation and the possibility of the petitioners influencing witnesses and interfering with the investigation cannot be ruled out.

The police officers sustained serious injuries in the crime and public properties, including police jeeps, were damaged. Considering the gravity of the offences, stage of the investigation, the impact inflicted on society, chance of absconding and larger interests of society, I am of the view that the petitioners cannot be released on bail at this stage. The application deserves to be dismissed,” the Sessions Court, Ernakulam, said while dismissing the bail plea of a group of accused.

A section of migrant labourers went on a rampage at Kizhakkambalam on December 25 midnight creating a riot-like situation. Police are not ready to take the incident lightly as it’s for the first time that migrant labourers took to the streets in large numbers and even dared to attack police.

As per the FIR, a group of labourers of Kitex Group were conducting a Christmas carol with songs and dance while another group objected to it as the celebrations went past midnight. Following this a quarrel erupted between the two groups and they started to clash. When Kitex security staff and supervisors intervened, the labourers attacked them. When a police team reached the spot, the labourers attacked the police.