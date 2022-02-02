Chain snatcher lands in soup

By Express News Service

KOCHI: An attempt by a chain snatcher to seek forgiveness from the person whose chain he had snatched a few days back landed him in police custody. Vishnu Prasad, a native of Udumbannoor in Idukki, who snatched the chain of an old woman, got into trouble when he reached her home seeking apologies.

It was last Saturday, Vishnu snatched away a 1.5- sovereign gold chain of an elderly woman who is running a stationery store. “Though he threw chilli powder before stealing the chain, the victim could identify him,” said a police officer.