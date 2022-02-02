Demand for more Ro-Ros peak in Kochi

Mahima Anna Jacob By

KOCHI: Of the two Ro-Ro vessels plying on the Fort Kochi -Vypeen route, Sethusagar-2 stopped its service on Monday, as the vessel has been taken for mandatory dry-docking. The vessels owned by Kochi Corporation and operated by Kerala Shipping and Inland Navigation Corporation Ltd (KSINC) were launched on April 28, 2018. The service connects the Vallarpadam container terminal and LNG terminal.

Even with two vessels, the service was witnessing high rush frequently. Now with one of them out, things are looking worse for regular commuters. “Long queues of vehicles, extending 200 metres, are a common sight at the entry points for the Ro-Ro,” says Advocate Majnu Komath, Chairman of Vypeen Janakeeya Kootayma (People’s collective), an NGO which has been actively working to ensure the smooth service of the vessels. They have been demanding a third Ro-Ro service.

The service is from 6am to 10pm. The jangaar which usually comes in every 10 minutes now takes at least 20-25 minutes. “The very purpose of the service is defeated here,” adds Majnu.

Third Ro-Ro essential

There have been instances of technical glitches causing services to halt in the past. In such circumstances, a spare vessel /third Ro-Ro service could be used as an alternative. “Drydocking is inevitable and it has to happen once in three years. For the service to run smoothly, there is a need for a spare vessel or a third Ro-Ro. Even before the launch of the Ro-Ro services, in 2017, a memorandum for a spare vessel was submitted to the mayor. It has been five years now and no action has been taken so far,” says Majnu.

The Vypeen Janakiya Kootayama plans to go forward with their demand for a new vessel. “If two new vessels are introduced, then the existing ones could be used as spare. The need to operate Ro-Ro services 24-hours has also been put forth. “This could help the corporation make more income. The decision was made during the budget session of the previous council, but it has not been implemented,” added Majnu.

According to Kochi Corporation, a hefty amount is being paid for maintenance works of the Ro-Ros. To drydock alone, an estimated Rs 2.8 crore has to be spent, said the sources. “Corporation is not receiving any profit from the Ro-Ro services. We are continuing with it despite the losses because this is a public service and Jangaar service has always been a prominent mode of transportation,” says Mayor, M Anilkumar.

SPV in limbo

As per the agreement made in 2018, KSINC will handle the operation and daily maintenance costs while the corporation will bear the dry dock expense. It also states that the corporation and KSINC will take a 50-50 share of the profit. Kochi Corporation can make some profit if the Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) that will manage the Ro-Ro service becomes a reality. This would also mean that KSINC doesn’t have to run services anymore. “The state government had already given a nod to the civic body to form SPV on February 17, 2020, during the previous council.

The proposal is still pending,” says Majnu. The Mayor, however, said that plans for setting up an SPV are under way. “The pandemic has slowed the process. The deputy secretary has now been assigned to monitor its process,” he said.For now, KSINC has brought in ‘Fort Queen’ that will ferry passengers alone. “We could operate the Ro-Ro services properly between December -January. The Ro-Ro will be withdrawn from drydocking in 45 to 60 days,” said an official.