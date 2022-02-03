470-kg giant sailfish fetches Rs 35K to Munambam fishermen

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A long liner boat that returned to Munambam fishing harbour after a week-long fishing expedition took their colleagues by surprise as they unloaded a 470 kg sail fish from their vessel. The fish known as Olakodiyan in local parlance has a long spear-like upper jaw. The fish was 12-ft-long and was unloaded with the help of two trolleys. It was auctioned for Rs 35,000, said a fisherman.