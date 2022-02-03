STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Church denominations urge Kerala govt to ease Covid curbs

Since most of the churches are large enough, arrangements could be made according to the space,” Cardinal Mar George Alencherry, president of KCBC, said in the letter.

Published: 03rd February 2022

Church

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Major Church denominations have approached the state government to ease the Covid restrictions on Sundays for religious institutions and allow the faithful to take part in the Holy Mass maintaining the pandemic protocol. 

The Kerala Catholic Bishops Council (KCBC) wrote a letter to the chief minister seeking relaxations in the Sunday restriction for parishes. “The government should allow faithful to attend the Holy Mass in the parishes.

Since most of the churches are large enough, arrangements could be made according to the space,” Cardinal Mar George Alencherry, president of KCBC, said in the letter.  “Unlike other week days, imposing lockdown-like restrictions only on Sundays is hampering the right to worship of the Christian community,” he said. 

Also, the Catholicos of the Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church (MOSC) on Wednesday urged the state government to revisit the Covid restrictions on Sundays. “The government should ease the present restrictions under which no faithful is able to attend the Holy Mass. Historic conventions including Maramon and Mankkunnu conventions provide hope and peace for the faithful,” said Baselios Marthoma Mathews III, Catholicos of MOSC. 

