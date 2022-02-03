Covid 19: 17 domiciliary care centres to function in Ernakulam from Friday

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The district administration is setting up 17 domiciliary care centres (DCC) to manage the Covid situation. The DCCs, coming up in 10 panchayats and seven municipalities, will start functioning from Friday. According to the District Collector Jafar Malik, a total of 1,192 beds are being set up at the DCCs.

Municipalities and panchayats have been allocated Rs 35 lakh and Rs 50 lakh, respectively, for the functioning of the centres. The doctor at the nearest primary health centre will visit the patients at DCCs daily.“Ambulance services will also be ensured at the DCCs for patients requiring hospital care,” said Jafar Malik.

District reports 11,224 new cases

The district on Wednesday reported 11,224 new Covid cases. The sources of infection of 3,093 could not be traced. The newly infected also include 33 healthcare workers. Meanwhile, 11,021 patients recovered from the infection. Currently, 71,599 Covid patients are under treatment in the district.