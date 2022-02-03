STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Kerala man sustains 16 cuts in gang attack, misses Gulf trip

On Monday, Shanavas, 41, of Eramangalath House in Manjali near Aluva, was preparing for his return to Abudhabi where he has been employed as a driver for several years.

Published: 03rd February 2022 06:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd February 2022 06:54 AM   |  A+A-

By Arun M
Express News Service

KOCHI: On Monday, Shanavas, 41, of Eramangalath House in Manjali near Aluva, was preparing for his return to Abudhabi where he has been employed as a driver for several years. He had come for a visit to Kerala two months ago. What should have been a normal return journey soon turned into a nightmare for Shanavas, when he was brutally assaulted by a group of miscreants at his home on Monday night. He sustained 16 injuries. His brother Navas, 39, was also hurt during the attack by a notorious gang in the area. The six-member group arrived on two motorcycles, broke into Shanavas’s house and hacked him, according to the police. 

“He sustained severe injuries on his left hand, nose and jaws. He will be subjected to one more surgery on Thursday,” said sources with the private hospital in the city where he is admitted. Shanavas’s wife and two kids had a narrow escape after he locked them in a bathroom when the gang arrived around 10.30pm. “They came looking for Shanavas but attacked Navas instead, mistaking him for his brother. They destroyed the furniture in the house too,” said a police officer. 

The assailants were carrying swords and iron rods. According to the police, the assailants got into an argument with a hotel owner in Mannam last week. During the quarrel, Shanavas had supported the hotel owner. Police said this could have instigated the assailants to target Shanavas, but the real motive is still unknown. The suspects are still at large. 

Following the attack, the police have intensified checks in Manjali area. The area is notorious for drug deals and gambling and the suspects are reportedly linked to gang activity in the area, said the police. 

“We have arrested four people who helped the accused escape,” said an officer, adding that it is too early to divulge details of the ongoing investigation.

Increased vigilance

Manjali area is notorious for gangs involved in gambling and drug peddling. The police have increased checkings in the area after the recent attack

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala man Kerala
India Matters
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi (Photo | EPS)
Bullets fired at AIMIM chief Owaisi's convoy on Delhi-Meerut Expressway, one arrested
Kamakshi Subramaniyan (Photo| Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
TN urban local body polls: At 94, Kamakshi's still fighting the good civic fight
Union Minister of Finance Nirmala Sitharaman with Ministers of State for Finance Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad and Pankaj Chaudhary on Budget day. (Photo | PTI)
Union Budget: What it got right and where it failed!
Dr. Kurian John: Trying to bring a smile to the lips of students?
What has Malayalam movie 'Minnal Murali' to do with Mechanical Engineering students? Find out

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp