Kerala man sustains 16 cuts in gang attack, misses Gulf trip

Express News Service

KOCHI: On Monday, Shanavas, 41, of Eramangalath House in Manjali near Aluva, was preparing for his return to Abudhabi where he has been employed as a driver for several years. He had come for a visit to Kerala two months ago. What should have been a normal return journey soon turned into a nightmare for Shanavas, when he was brutally assaulted by a group of miscreants at his home on Monday night. He sustained 16 injuries. His brother Navas, 39, was also hurt during the attack by a notorious gang in the area. The six-member group arrived on two motorcycles, broke into Shanavas’s house and hacked him, according to the police.

“He sustained severe injuries on his left hand, nose and jaws. He will be subjected to one more surgery on Thursday,” said sources with the private hospital in the city where he is admitted. Shanavas’s wife and two kids had a narrow escape after he locked them in a bathroom when the gang arrived around 10.30pm. “They came looking for Shanavas but attacked Navas instead, mistaking him for his brother. They destroyed the furniture in the house too,” said a police officer.

The assailants were carrying swords and iron rods. According to the police, the assailants got into an argument with a hotel owner in Mannam last week. During the quarrel, Shanavas had supported the hotel owner. Police said this could have instigated the assailants to target Shanavas, but the real motive is still unknown. The suspects are still at large.

Following the attack, the police have intensified checks in Manjali area. The area is notorious for drug deals and gambling and the suspects are reportedly linked to gang activity in the area, said the police.

“We have arrested four people who helped the accused escape,” said an officer, adding that it is too early to divulge details of the ongoing investigation.

