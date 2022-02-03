Kochi Metropolitan Transport Authority plans in limbo

Aishwarya Prabhakaran By

KOCHI: Two years after its grand opening, the Kochi Metropolitan Transport Authority (KMTA) is yet to become fully operational. Under it, the Kochi Open Mobility Network (KOMN) was expected to be an umbrella agency to incorporate parking, integrate commuting, and rationalise bus routes in the city.

However, the persistent Covid situation has severely affected the implementation of the agency’s action plan. “The launch of Yatri, a taxi app, will be held by the end of February. Similarly, the AuSa app, for a shared auto system, is under trial and will be launched soon,” said an official with KOMN. The agency is also surveying bus routes to reduce the number of buses on metro equivalent routes. That is expected to help reduce traffic congestion and carbon emissions.

“The pandemic has delayed the launch of the Yatri service and the trial run of AuSa. However, attempts are on to speed up the process and to make the services available to the people,” a KMTA official said. The urban mobility area of the city includes the Greater Cochin area, Goshree Development Authority, Kochi corporation, nine municipalities and 29 panchayats.

“All these areas have a population of at least 21 lakh people. The common thumb rule for public transportation is that one lakh people require 1,000 buses. In this case, it comes to 2,100 buses. So the aim is to reduce the number of bus services on the road equivalent to the metro route. When a bus carries 1,000 passengers on a route, the metro can transport passengers equivalent to 65 buses. It will reduce on-road transportation. The same applies to boat services,” a source said.

The official said that 40 surveyors have been assigned to collect realtime data on bus routes, and the total number of buses and bus stops in the city. “The data will help compile a transit map of the city connecting metro rail, boat, and bus services,” the official said.

He said it would take another five to six months to complete the survey. KOMN is a platform where different apps for transportation are made available in a single app for the public to pick a suitable mode of transport within the city.

