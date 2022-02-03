School, garden proposed at Travancore Rayons land

Shibu BS By

Express News Service

KOCHI: With the government exploring options to use the land owned by the Travancore Rayons at Vallam in Perumbavoor, a Kochi-based NGO —Roots Society— has come up with an ambitious plan. The proposal mainly suggests the setting up of a botanical garden, higher secondary school and a playground.

The Travancore Rayons having wound up in 2001, 68 acres at Rayonpuram has now evolved into a jungle. Out of a total of 73 acres, KSEB has been given five acres where it has set up a substation.

Though the government had in the past come up with various plans to use the remaining land, including the setting up of an All India Institute of Medical Sciences campus, none of it materialised. Recently, Industries Minister P Rajeeve hinted that the proposed Electronic Park could be set up at Rayons’ land. “Our recommendations focus on an integrated development of the area in an eco-friendly way,” said Roots Society secretary Hifsu Rahman.

“The primary aim should be to set up an arboretum, which is a botanical garden devoted to trees. The land is now filled with many trees, and hence, a botanical garden will help maintain the biodiversity and the ecological system intact.” He said the proximity of the location to the Periyar will also provide an opportunity to develop water tourism in the area. “It can be converted into a water tourism hub. A park and open-air theatre are also a part of the botanical garden proposal since there are no good open spaces available for the public in the Perumbavoor area,” Hifsurahman added.

Regarding the suggestion to construct a school, Roots Society president Giri Sankar G said the area being close to the Kochi airport is an advantage. “A school in Vallam will be useful to the children of the employees at Kochi airport and the local residents alike. Perumbavoor also has a considerable number of migrant workers. A school will also help their children,” he said.

Also, there are no major playgrounds in the locality, Giri Sankar pointed out. The office-bearers of Roots Society had already sent a copy of the proposal to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, and to Tourism Minister Mohamed Riyas, Industries Minister P Rajeeve, Education Minister V Sivankutty, Sports Minister V Abdurahman and Perumbavoor MLA Eldhose Kunnappilly. “We hope the government will take a positive stance on our proposal, which is in tune with the policy ‘one world, one health’,” the Roots Society president added.

To redeem forsaken land

