Criminals in other districts shifting base to Kochi

KOCHI: Ajmal T hails from Krish-napuram village in Alappuzha and is only 28. But the police were in for a shock when they carried out a probe into Ajmal’s background after he was caught for allegedly raping a woman after lacing her drink with drugs at a hotel in the city.

Police officials said criminals like Ajmal, who used to operate from small towns and villages, have started moving into Kochi to forge new tie-ups and explore illegal and criminal activities that can fetch them more money. Ajmal is the prime accused in the case in which a woman was raped after giving her some liquor mixed with a narcotic drug at a hotel called Christina Residency in Kakkanad in December 2021. He along with the other accused also filmed the act to blackmail the victim.

“In fact, he moved to Kochi when the police in Alappuzha started monitoring his activities after he was listed a notorious criminal in Kayamkulam. He was lying low after settling down in Kochi but his luck ran out after he plotted the rape,” said Thrikkakara assistant commissioner Baby P V.

As per the police report, Ajmal had been into criminal activities right from a young age and was already listed as an antisocial under Kerala Anti­-Social Activities (Prevention) Act (KAAPA). “It was his criminal history that made the court deny him bail in the rape case,” the officer said.

Though Ajmal pleaded with the sessions court here that his bail application be allowed considering the fact that bail was granted to the other accused, Additional Sessions Judge Shibu Thomas turned down his plea. The judge observed, “It is true that bail was granted to other accused persons, but that itself would not entitle him to be enlarged on bail, when it is reported that the petitioner is a person involved in several criminal activities.”

A senior special branch officer said a lot of criminals in other districts against whom KAAPA was invoked have relocated to Kochi to evade prying eyes of the police in their respective districts. Ajmal had at least seven Arms Act and attempt to murder cases against him in Alappuzha right from 2016.

“We have already started the process of listing out the details of the repeat offenders in each police station limit. But it’s hard to keep track of a criminal if he or she moves into the city from another district after they being ordered not to enter that district under KAAPA. The criminals use this as an opportunity to relocate to another place to carry out their illegal activities,” he added.

KAAPA invoked against man involved in thefts

Kochi: The police have invoked Kerala Anti-Social Activities Prevention Act (KAAPA) against a person who have been involved in multiple theft cases. Anil Mathai, 41, of Rayamanagalam has been under preventive detention for a year after Ernakulam Rural police chief K Karthick recommended action under KAAPA against him as he was involved in theft cases registered at Perumbavoor, Angamaly, Karikunnu and Thankamani police stations. He was convicted in four similar cases in the past. The steps were initiated as part of Operation Dark Hunt to curb anti-social activities in the district.