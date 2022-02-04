Early detection of cancer makes all the difference

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The increasing number of breast cancer cases in the state remains a cause of concern. Failure to conduct self-examinations that diagnose early symptoms is the main reason for this, say experts.

Among women, breast cancer is estimated to contribute around two lakh cases (14.8%) out of the total number of cancer cases. In 2020 alone, around 1.78 lakh new breast cancer were reported in India, as per a report by the International Agency for Research on Cancer.

The present Covid scenario has affected the screening process all the more. “A lot of hospitals are seeing patients with neglected breast cancers. By the time they go to doctors, they have lacerations and larger masses than they would have had if the cancer was diagnosed in time. In neglected breast cancer cases, patients ignore their symptoms. A small mass becomes a bigger mass or an ulcer over time. The ideal setting in such a situation is that patients do a self-breast examination and if they notice any abnormalities, seek doctor’s attention at the earliest,” said Dr Aju Mathew, an oncologist at Ernakulam Medical Centre and MOSC medical college, Kolencherry.

To reduce breast cancer cases, MOSC medical college had launched Oppam, a 24x7 helpline for women manned by the community health nurses, who will address and guide the patients to a hospital or a doctor nearby after listening to their symptoms.

Up to 10 per cent of breast cancers could be hereditary. Over 9 per cent are related to lifestyle factors like alcohol consumption, obesity, unhealthy diet, smoking, late menopause, exposure to chemicals or radiation.

“While youngsters are aware of the symptoms and need to get help, the older women are still reluctant to conduct self-examinations or visit hospitals. The delay in identifying the symptoms will aggravate the disease. Cancer patients should not wait if they notice symptoms, even with prevailing Covid situation,” said an oncologist with Cochin Cancer Research Centre (CCRC).

