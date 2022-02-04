STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Good, the bad and the ugly

This year, the medical world is urging all of us to close the cancer care gap with timely intervention and innovations

Published: 04th February 2022 07:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th February 2022 02:08 PM   |  A+A-

By Dr Varun Rajan
Express News Service

KOCHI: Cancer is the second leading cause of death next to heart attacks globally. Let’s check out some good, bad and ugly facts about the disease:

The good:

Tremendous progress has been made in understanding cancer biology, early detection and treatment, thereby improving chances of curing it, survival and ensuring the quality of life for patients. Now, most early-stage cancers are completely curable with minimum treatment. Newer treatments are available even for Stage 4 cancer, to control the disease better. The major breakthroughs that really changed the scenario are:

  • Multidisciplinary cancer care – designing each patient’s treatment differently by consulting a group of experts.
  • Sophisticated diagnostic modalities for early detection and diagnosis
  • Minimally invasive and organ-preserving surgeries
  • Precision radiotherapy to minimize toxicity
  • Genetic screening and molecular testing methods
  • Targeted therapy- killing cancer cells only and sparing normal cells
  • Immunotherapy- it can boost body’s immune system so it can find and attack cancer cells.

The bad:

Cancer care in India still faces a lot of stiff challenges. A few of them are:

  • Inequity in access to cancer care
  • Lack of awareness
  • Shortage of skilled health workers and comprehensive cancer centres
  • Expense of treatment leaving a substantial financial burden on patients 
  • Poor government spending on cancer care.

The ugly:

  • Cancer-related stigma influences the way people perceive cancer and this remains the biggest hurdle in the road to effective treatment.
  • Misconceptions and misinformation about cancer are so high among the public and it’s a major setback for timely treatment and diagnosis.
  • Fake social media messages that are circulating rampantly take focus away from real advice.
  • Cancer quackery remains a flourishing and lucrative business in our country. The quacks give unrealistic expectations, false promises and unscientific treatments and risk a patient’s life. 
  • Every year, February 4 is being observed as world cancer day and this year’s theme is ‘Close the Care Gap’. It is all about raising awareness about the equity gap in cancer care that affects almost everyone - high, low and middle-income countries. 

The author is a consultant medical & haemato oncologist, Medical Trust Hospital, Ernakulam

Contact: 0484-2358001

