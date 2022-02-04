Good, the bad and the ugly

Dr Varun Rajan By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Cancer is the second leading cause of death next to heart attacks globally. Let’s check out some good, bad and ugly facts about the disease:

The good:

Tremendous progress has been made in understanding cancer biology, early detection and treatment, thereby improving chances of curing it, survival and ensuring the quality of life for patients. Now, most early-stage cancers are completely curable with minimum treatment. Newer treatments are available even for Stage 4 cancer, to control the disease better. The major breakthroughs that really changed the scenario are:

Multidisciplinary cancer care – designing each patient’s treatment differently by consulting a group of experts.

Sophisticated diagnostic modalities for early detection and diagnosis

Minimally invasive and organ-preserving surgeries

Precision radiotherapy to minimize toxicity

Genetic screening and molecular testing methods

Targeted therapy- killing cancer cells only and sparing normal cells

Immunotherapy- it can boost body’s immune system so it can find and attack cancer cells.

The bad:

Cancer care in India still faces a lot of stiff challenges. A few of them are:

Inequity in access to cancer care

Lack of awareness

Shortage of skilled health workers and comprehensive cancer centres

Expense of treatment leaving a substantial financial burden on patients

Poor government spending on cancer care.

The ugly:

Cancer-related stigma influences the way people perceive cancer and this remains the biggest hurdle in the road to effective treatment.

Misconceptions and misinformation about cancer are so high among the public and it’s a major setback for timely treatment and diagnosis.

Fake social media messages that are circulating rampantly take focus away from real advice.

Cancer quackery remains a flourishing and lucrative business in our country. The quacks give unrealistic expectations, false promises and unscientific treatments and risk a patient’s life.

Every year, February 4 is being observed as world cancer day and this year’s theme is ‘Close the Care Gap’. It is all about raising awareness about the equity gap in cancer care that affects almost everyone - high, low and middle-income countries.

The author is a consultant medical & haemato oncologist, Medical Trust Hospital, Ernakulam

Contact: 0484-2358001