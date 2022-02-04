Kollam native to direct international beauty pageant 

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Kollam-native Shamkhan A’s journey in the fashion industry was filled with many struggles. The engineering graduate even struggled with convincing his parents about his passion. The youngster started his career as a fashion show choreographer in 2018 and has become a well-known name in the industry.

He is going to be the first Malayali to direct one of the most prolific international fashion pageants, Miss Grand International. Shamkhan will direct the Indian edition of the pageant in New Delhi in the coming months.

Shamkhan has experience directing hundreds of pageants, runaway events and shows. “I did not attend any universities to learn fashion direction. I learnt everything by watching national and international show directors. My own experiences while working on various small and big projects, including Miss India Earth, Miss India International, Miss India Globe and many more, have taught me a lot,” he adds.

A cultural fest under the arts wing of his college was the first instance when he became interested in modelling.

“There are not many show directors in our country. I am happy to be one among them. Also, I consider it as a win for becoming a show director from our state, which does not have a big fashion culture. There are many youngsters like me in Kerala. I hope, my project to direct Miss Grand International will open more windows for fashion aspirants to believe in themselves and work hard,” says Shamkhan.

The young fashion director has won many recognitions, including the national excellence award as the youngest show director of the country in 2019. Shamkhan does not hide that the field is very competitive, and good research and groundwork is needed before joining any pageant competitions.

“Most of the models in other metro cities are medical and engineering graduates too. But what matter is how you perform with confidence. The grooming sessions are not only about ramp walk rather it is focused mostly on diet and nutrition, personal development, physical health etc,” he says.

According to him, every pageant has a theme. “Miss Grand International focuses on world peace. This event is also a boon for many who work in the entertainment and hospitality industry,” he says.