Staff boycott work in Mazhuvannoor

Published: 04th February 2022 07:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th February 2022 07:36 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The crisis in Mazhuvannoor grama panchayat ruled by corporate-backed apolitical organisation Twenty20 deepened on Thursday as the entire 18 staff members boycotted work and staged a protest in front of the panchayat office protesting the suspension of assistant secretary Roshin Koshy. Panchayat president Bincy Babu had suspended assistant secretary Roshin Koshy on Wednesday accusing her of conniving with the secretary to jeopardise the panchayat administration.

The panchayat committee had passed a resolution on Wednesday urging the panchayat director to initiate disciplinary action against secretary N M Mohanan, who has been allegedly trying to pose hurdles in the functioning of the panchayat.

Responding to the allegations, N M Mohanan told TNIE that he had opposed the move to award the tender for maintenance of streetlights to a nominee of the Twenty20 ignoring the lowest tender amount. “The president alleged that I had tampered with the tender documents. The president served 22 memos on me during the past one-and-a-half months and the notices were prepared by outsiders citing old orders. I did not respond to the memos as there was no merit in them,” he said.

Mohanan says he had gone on leave after he tested Covid positive and the charge was handed over to assistant secretary. “The president did not approve the minutes of five meetings alleging that I had corrected it. The refusal to sign the minutes led to delay in convening the planning committee meeting,” he said. Meanwhile, Bincy Babu alleged that Mohanan had gone on leave without informing her.

