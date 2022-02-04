STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Unprofessional approach: Another police officer facing suspension

The unprofessional approach of its personnel, especially senior officers, continues to pose a headache to the police department, which has been facing flak from different quarters. 

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The unprofessional approach of its personnel, especially senior officers, continues to pose a headache to the police department, which has been facing flak from different quarters.  In the latest development, the Ernakulam Rural police have initiated steps to suspend a station house officer (SHO) after he was found to have made procedural lapses during investigation, sources said.

It is learnt Unnikrishnan K, SHO of Alangad police station, is on the verge of suspension as Rural SP K Karthick has submitted a report to the DIG regarding lapses in two “big” cases. But the DIG is yet to issue an order, the source said. If the SHO gets a suspension, or a transfer, he will be the fourth officer from the Ernakulam Rural police to face such a disciplinary action within a gap of three months.

“A few months ago, a 15-year-old girl allegedly died by jumping into the Periyar. Though her body was fished out the next day itself, the officer concluded that it was a suicide case without investigating the case. Though the autopsy report suggested the girl was raped, he tried to settle the matter with the accused person’s family. He didn’t even collect the statement of the police surgeon who confirmed the rape.

It was a serious lapse by a senior officer. Following this, the case has been transferred to the Narcotics DySP,” said said a source with the police. In another case, in which nine people attacked two brothers using a long knife and an iron rod, the officer did not follow proper procedures against the accused. 

“Even after the police identified the nine-member gang, the SHO didn’t take any step to nab the accused persons. Though there is a provision to charge a murder case, he took it as a petty case. The unprofessional approach also helped the accused escape from the scene,” the source said.

The Rural SP was unavailable for comment. “The DIG will most likely issue an order of suspension within a day or two,” said the source.

