Waste dumping at night on rise in Kochi residential areas

Though the city corporation has got sanitation workers coming in at least thrice a week to collect household waste, garbage is still being dumped on the roadside.

Published: 04th February 2022 07:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th February 2022 07:39 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Though the city corporation has got sanitation workers coming in at least thrice a week to collect household waste, garbage is still being dumped on the roadside. It is a threat to the health and well-being of residents and mars the beauty of the city.

“We have been getting complaints from nearly all the residents’ associations in the corporation limits,” said Rangadasa Prabhu, president, Ernakulam district Residents’Associations’ Apex Council (EDRAAC). According to him, miscreants dump garbage either very early in the morning or at the dead of the night.

“People come in cars and other vehicles to dump waste. This is happening when the residents are paying Rs 150 to Rs 200 to get their household waste collected by the sanitation workers,” he said. “We have been diligent in segregating the waste into bio-degradable and non-biodegradable waste pile. But all that effort is going to waste,” he added. 

According to Rajeev Nair, a resident of Elamkulam, it is impossible to keep vigil at night or in the wee hours of the day. “Many times we have been lucky to catch the fly-tippers. But most of them escape our notice,” he said.

The residents also blame the increasing number of highrises in the city for the waste problem. “Though there is a waste collection system in place in highrises, many residents don’t subscribe to the services,” said Vincent Mathew, who lives at SRM Road. A similar issue was raised by the residents of Kudumbi Colony in Elamkulam. “This is a colony where middle-class families live. And we have been paying `150 to get our waste collected. This was to keep our area clean and free of garbage. But our efforts are coming to nought thanks to people living in areas surrounding our residential space,” said a resident who didn’t want to be named.

According to Prabhu, the situation is the same in other places too. “People who are renting flats don’t want to pay a fee and find dumping easier. However, they are not thinking of the consequences,” he said adding that the corporation can’t do anything about it until the people realise the importance of getting their city rid of waste. 

CCTVs aren’t an answer to the problem, said Prabhu. “How can we go around fixing CCTVs at all possible dumping sites and also monitore them?” he added.

