Fan edition is here!

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Samsung is just a month away from dropping its much-awaited Galaxy S22 after its launch of the ‘Fan Edition’ Galaxy S21 FE 5G. The second fan edition, offers users high specifications at a mid-range price — an incremental update.

Though the fan edition won’t be a major game-changer, it will see some noticeable changes so it can avoid being called an S21 replica in terms of design. The rear camera module has a contour cut and it is pushed right up to the corner. The module sits on an all-plastic back, instead of a metal rail like its predecessor. Instead of going for a metal or glass back, this model will have an all-plastic look with decent resilience. Compared to S21, the new edition is super light. It weighs just 177g, despite having 4,500mAh battery capacity as the Galaxy S 20 FE 5G.

The phone doesn’t have a headphone jack or micro SD card slot, which means there is no expandable storage. The edition comes in two storage variations — 128GB and 256GB. It doesn’t come with a charger, Samsung just did it again!

The Galaxy S21 FE 5G has a vibrant 6.4-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Interestingly it offers an in-display fingerprint sensor at the bottom. It has an optical reader, unlike the ultrasonic ones found in the rest of the S21 lean. It might have some difficulty with some moisture or wear and tear on the screen.

The device is IP68 water and dust-resistant. This smartphone model gets the same S21 series Exynos 2100 SoC in India. A few global variants have the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888. The camera specifications on the fan edition didn’t seem to get any major facelift. It carries triple cameras in the back — a 12 mp primary camera and 12 mp ultra-wide and an 8mp telephoto camera with 3X zoom.

It has a 32mp selfie camera cut out at the top middle. In low light, the camera app’s optimiser automatically shifts to night mode for a brighter image. It can look blurry in low light, but the processed image doesn’t seem to have the issue. The device offers 15W wireless charging and a reverse charging option as well. The model is available in matte graphite colour, olive, lavender, and white.

Priced at Rs 54,999