Files kept on hold, revenue office at Fort Kochi remains a nightmare

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Fort Kochi revenue divisional office (RDO) continues to be a nightmare for the public as getting a certificate or a document from there remains a herculean task. Allegations are rife that to get work done, the applicant should either have high connections or sufficient money to grease the palm of the officials concerned.

The death of Vadakkekara native Sajeevan Koikkal, who died by suicide after being depressed over the delay in getting a land conversion document from the RDO, has once again brought attention to the harassment faced by people at the hands of a few officials. Though people have raised several complaints on the inordinate delay they face, no appropriate action has been taken to act against an unholy nexus between certain agents and officials.

A few months back, a nine-member team inquired into the functioning of the Fort Kochi RDO and found that around 10,000 files were pending at the office. An inside source said the district administration constituted an eight-member team, headed by sub-collector P Vishnuraj, to clear the files at the earliest after scrutiny, but nothing concrete has happened to help the common people looking for relief from the government.

“A few adalats were organised to finalise the applications. But these adalats were used as a cover to process the applications of those who have struck deals with the agents,” the source said, adding that low-ranking officials were the ones who have been controlling the movement of files from one desk to another.

“The office of the Fort Kochi RDO is the most corrupt office in the state,” alleged Congress district president Mohammed Shiyas. “There is a nexus between officials and agents operating at the office. Only those applications brought in by the agents are processed in time. We have raised the issue many times before the authorities concerned. Whenever a person lodges an official complaint, an agent approaches the person with a solution to get the application cleared.”

Even after a few staffers suspected to be working in collusion with the agents were transferred by the direct intervention of the revenue minister, things returned to the old ways within no time. An official statement issued by the district administration on Friday, in the wake of Sajeevan’s death, has revealed that over 20,000 applications of land conversion were pending at the RDO office, which has been organising adalats to settle the same on a priority basis.

Another insider said the staff at the office insist on satellite map of the plot whenever an application for land conversion is received. “This is a ploy to fleece money from the public who have little knowledge on the procedures. Agents approach them promising to do the needful to get all necessary documents and charge an exorbitant amount for the same. The amount is later shared between the staff and the agent,” the officer added.