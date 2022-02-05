STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Foot-washing ritual of Brahmins at temple: Report sought

Published: 05th February 2022 07:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th February 2022 07:23 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Devaswom Minister K Radhakrishnan has sought a report from Cochin Devaswom Board (CDB) president V Nandakumar on the foot-washing ritual at Tripunithura Sree Poornathrayeesa Temple. There were reports that as part of the ‘Pantrandu Namaskaram’ ritual, people are made to wash the feet of 12 Brahmins as atonement for sins.

“The minister contacted CDB president V Nandakumar and directed to end primitive rituals that bring shame upon the progressive society of Kerala. Steps will be taken to end primitive rituals and practices in other Devaswom Boards also,” the minister’s office said in a release.

Responding to the controversy, Nandakumar said he has sought a report from the executive officer of Poornathrayeesa Temple. However, Hindu Aikya Vedi said it is for the Acharya Sabha including thantris to decide on rituals and devaswom boards are only administrative bodies.

“Kal Kazhukichootu is held as part of a ritual and is held in all temples. Now there are non-Brahmin priests and there is nothing wrong in washing their feet. The Hindus consider a man with spiritual knowledge as Brahmin and there are hundreds of non-Brahmin priests in the community. Will these people ask the Christian community to end the foot-washing practice held on Maundy Thursday as part of Easter?” asked Hindu Aikya Vedi general secretary R V Babu.

