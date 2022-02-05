STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Govt signs deal to develop clean energy tech in Kerala

The Kerala government signed an MoU with Social Alpha, a joint initiative of Tata Trust and the Indian government, through its Clean Energy International Incubation Centre (CEIIC). 

Published: 05th February 2022 07:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th February 2022 07:27 AM   |  A+A-

Climate Change

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala government signed an MoU with Social Alpha, a joint initiative of Tata Trust and the Indian government, through its Clean Energy International Incubation Centre (CEIIC).  The Energy Management Centre (EMC) and Kerala Development and Innovation Strategy Council (KDISC)are part of the project. They will work together to support innovative and clean energy technology programmes and initiatives by the state government. 

The focus is on clean energy technologies promoting smart grids, transition to renewables, and climate action by setting up a joint incubation centre. The incubation centre will have labs and infrastructure by the agencies. The initiative focuses on the country’s commitment to climate change. 

“To address the climate crisis and get to net-zero, we must support innovations and entrepreneurs who are working on scalable climate solutions. Transition to renewables and building efficient solutions for the generation, distribution, storage and consumption of energy are extremely critical,” said Manoj Kumar, founder and CEO, Social Alpha.

“For India, renewable integration has to go hand-in-hand with achieving access to energy for all, along with the decarbonisation of industries and of the power sector, for moving towards the goal of net-zero. Incubators like the one we are setting up with Kerala government can be instrumental in catalysing early-stage innovation for driving this agenda,” he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala clean energy
India Matters
Raju Prasad, the beggar who is ardent supporter of the Digital India campaign. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
'No chutta, no worries': Meet Bihar's digital beggar Raju Prasad
SAD president Sukhbir Badal (Photo| PTI)
SAD is the only party with a strong presence across Punjab: Sukhbir Singh Badal
The women before boarding the flight | Express
Happiness onboard: 31 TN women beedi-rollers take their life's first flight ever
Kamakshi Subramaniyan (Photo| Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
TN urban local body polls: At 94, Kamakshi's still fighting the good civic fight

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp