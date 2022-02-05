Govt signs deal to develop clean energy tech in Kerala

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala government signed an MoU with Social Alpha, a joint initiative of Tata Trust and the Indian government, through its Clean Energy International Incubation Centre (CEIIC). The Energy Management Centre (EMC) and Kerala Development and Innovation Strategy Council (KDISC)are part of the project. They will work together to support innovative and clean energy technology programmes and initiatives by the state government.

The focus is on clean energy technologies promoting smart grids, transition to renewables, and climate action by setting up a joint incubation centre. The incubation centre will have labs and infrastructure by the agencies. The initiative focuses on the country’s commitment to climate change.

“To address the climate crisis and get to net-zero, we must support innovations and entrepreneurs who are working on scalable climate solutions. Transition to renewables and building efficient solutions for the generation, distribution, storage and consumption of energy are extremely critical,” said Manoj Kumar, founder and CEO, Social Alpha.

“For India, renewable integration has to go hand-in-hand with achieving access to energy for all, along with the decarbonisation of industries and of the power sector, for moving towards the goal of net-zero. Incubators like the one we are setting up with Kerala government can be instrumental in catalysing early-stage innovation for driving this agenda,” he added.