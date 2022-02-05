STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Migrant worker’s death: Man whose car hit him arrested

On Tuesday, around 9pm, the body of Ramsingh, who was staying in a rented house near Mattoor government hospital, was found on the road with injuries. 

Published: 05th February 2022 07:21 AM

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The death of a migrant worker, whose body was found near the roadside in a peculiar state in Mekkalady, near Kalady, has turned out to be a hit-and-run case. Kunjahammad, 64, of Mekkalady, was apprehended in connection with the crime. On Tuesday, around 9pm, the body of Ramsingh, who was staying in a rented house near Mattoor government hospital, was found on the road with injuries. 

Due to some health issues, Ramsingh fainted adjacent to the road. The preliminary investigation suggested that it was a hit-and-run case. But there was no eyewitness who could identify the vehicle,” said the police. Since the police were sure that it was a hit-and-run case, Ernakulam Rural SP initiated a probe to trace the culprit. “Based on the CCTV footage, we found a vehicle on the path at the time of the incident. But we couldn’t trace the vehicle on other CCTV cameras on the stretch. The registration number was not visible.

With this, we came to the conclusion that someone who was staying adjacent to the accident spot might be the culprit,” said the officer.  “The dog squad that conducted a search in the area entered Kunjahammed’s house. Even forensic experts could trace the marks on the body,” the officer added. 

Meanwhile, the accused confessed before the police that the incident was accidental. The victim fainted in front of his house. It was only after his car ran over him that Kunjahammad realised that a man was lying there.

