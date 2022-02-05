Petrol spills onto bypass, traffic disrupted for hours

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Traffic movement at Palarivattom was affected for hours after petrol spilled onto the road from a tanker lorry carrying nearly 12,000 litres of fuel.

Though fire and rescue teams were pressed into service to plug the leak, the effort failed as the petrol had to be transferred to another vehicle.

However, the efforts of the fire and rescue teams by pumping water and foam helped avoid a disaster. Two units from the Gandhi Nagar fire force station were rushed to the spot. The leak in the petrol tanker occurred on the Palarivattom-Vyttila bypass disrupting traffic on the route for hours.