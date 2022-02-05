STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Petrol spills onto bypass, traffic disrupted for hours

Though fire and rescue teams were pressed into service to plug the leak, the effort failed as the petrol had to be transferred to another vehicle.

Published: 05th February 2022 07:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th February 2022 07:24 AM   |  A+A-

The tanker lorry and the oil that spilled from it at Palarivattom | Express

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Traffic movement at Palarivattom was affected for hours after petrol spilled onto the road from a tanker lorry carrying nearly 12,000 litres of fuel.

Though fire and rescue teams were pressed into service to plug the leak, the effort failed as the petrol had to be transferred to another vehicle.  

However, the efforts of the fire and rescue teams by pumping water and foam helped avoid a disaster. Two units from the Gandhi Nagar fire force station were rushed to the spot. The leak in the petrol tanker occurred on the Palarivattom-Vyttila bypass disrupting traffic on the route for hours.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Raju Prasad, the beggar who is ardent supporter of the Digital India campaign. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
'No chutta, no worries': Meet Bihar's digital beggar Raju Prasad
SAD president Sukhbir Badal (Photo| PTI)
SAD is the only party with a strong presence across Punjab: Sukhbir Singh Badal
The women before boarding the flight | Express
Happiness onboard: 31 TN women beedi-rollers take their life's first flight ever
Kamakshi Subramaniyan (Photo| Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
TN urban local body polls: At 94, Kamakshi's still fighting the good civic fight

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp