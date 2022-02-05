SARPA app helps forest dept rescue 6,851 snakes

Steni Simon By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The news of the famous snake catcher Vava Suresh undergoing treatment for a snake bite is all over the state now. As a result, discussion on how to rescue snakes and handle them scientifically is brewing in the state.

A recent video of a trained female forest officer rescuing a snake from the human habitation at Kattakada in the capital city went viral. The video featured the forest officer handling a snake with ease and highlighted the proper scientific technique.

“Snakes’ breeding season is between January and the first week of March. So, a lot of snakes are sighted in the district. More than 100 snakes, both venomous and non-venomous, are rescued every month,” says Roshni G S, beat forest officer of Thiruvananthapuram division and Paruthipally forest range, whose video went viral.

There are many avenues to get help from the forest department when a snake is sighted. Around 928 snake rescuers are working in the state apart from the certified snake handlers from the forest department. The department launched a mobile application, SARPA, in November 2020 to spread awareness on how to handle snakes and provide aid during snake sightings. There are already more than 5,000 active users of the app.

The public can place a request through the SARPA app with just the click of a button and share the pictures of the snake to alert rescuers. Contact details of the coordinators in each district are also available on the app.

According to data, a network of snake handlers which also include Rapid Response Team (RRT), rescued 6,851 snakes since the launch of the app. Kerala Forest Department officials provide training to members of the network. Kannur district tops recording the most number of rescues at 1,323. In Thiruvananthapuram, 412 snakes were rescued by a network of snake handlers. While in Ernakulam, 479 snakes have been rescued. The forest department staff who have been trained in the scientific handling of snakes are also is part of the network that rescues snakes.

“Through the SARPA app, the public can also reach out to us during snake sightings. We rescue the snake and release it in the wild,” says Roshni. Forest officers say snake sightings have gone up due to uncontrolled construction activities, destruction of forest cover and poor waste management.

“Unlike earlier times, we are getting more than 50 calls every day from urban areas. Rescuers should handle snakes scientifically with necessary safety materials. However, the unscientific techniques by some rescuers are the main reason behind snake bites,” says Roshni, who has rescued many cobras, pythons and vipers.