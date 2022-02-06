STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Kochi Corp asked to file report on maintenance of Perandoor canal

Kerala High Court directed the corporation to file a report regarding the steps taken for maintaining the Perandoor canal for ensuring its free flow.

Published: 06th February 2022 06:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th February 2022 06:24 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala High Court

Kerala High Court (Photo| A Sanesh,EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Kerala High Court directed the corporation to file a report regarding the steps taken for maintaining the Perandoor canal for ensuring its free flow. Justice Devan Ramachandran issued the directive when a case relating to the prevention of flooding in the city came up.

The corporation submitted that an engineer had been deputed for the maintenance and that the engineer and his team will ensure that it was kept free of obstacles in the future.The court also directed the corporation to make available the list of persons who had been allowed to occupy the areas over the slabs of Mullassery Canal. It was pointed out that the rejuvenation of the Mullassery canal was being done under the third phase of “Operation Breakthrough.  

Though the work was on, its progress was slow because of various reasons including the setting up of shops over the canal by shopkeepers and vendors. They had not yet been relocated.The corporation submitted that the stakeholders were working in unison and several alternatives were considered for relocating them.The district administration submitted that multiple areas have been considered, for relocating the business presence on the ‘Mullassery Canal’. 

A concrete proposal will be submitted before the court in this regard.The court further stated that a city, which is below sea level, will need immense efforts  to avoid instances of flooding like the one witnessed in 2018. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kochi Kerala High Court Perandoor canal
India Matters
Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar during an Independence day celebration in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
SA-RE-GA-MA-PA-DHA-NI-LA-TA: The voice that will ring through eternity
Raju Prasad, the beggar who is ardent supporter of the Digital India campaign. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
'No chutta, no worries': Meet Bihar's digital beggar Raju Prasad
SAD president Sukhbir Badal (Photo| PTI)
SAD is the only party with a strong presence across Punjab: Sukhbir Singh Badal
Kamakshi Subramaniyan (Photo| Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
TN urban local body polls: At 94, Kamakshi's still fighting the good civic fight

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp