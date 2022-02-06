Seawall construction to begin at Chellanam soon

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The construction of a sea wall under KIIFB project will start soon at Chellanam. Water Resources Minister Roshy Augustine, who visited Chellanam harbour to review preparations for construction of seawall and groynes to save the coastal hamlet from sea erosion, said the government will consider the demand of local residents to start the construction of seawall from Bazaar area.

The construction of seawall and groynes will be monitored by the project management unit under the Kerala Irrigation Infrastructure Development Corporation involving engineers of Water Resources Department.

The tender has been awarded to construct seawall along a stretch of 7.65 km of the 10-km-long coastline. The works for construction of 2.35-km-long seawall and groynes will be tendered after obtaining opinion from technical experts. The tender for the second phase including Bazaar area and Kannamaly will be floated immediately after receiving the nod from KIIFB. The Chellanam coastal protection project involves construction of a 10-km-long seawall and groynes at Bazar and Kannamaly areas.

The government has accorded administrative sanction for construction of a seawall at an estimated cost of Rs 254 crore. An amount of Rs 90 crore has been allocated for construction of groynes. The project was prepared based on the scheduled rate of 2016 and was tendered based on the scheduled rate prevailing in 2018. As the design was changed to incorporate suggestions by the technical committee, only 7.65-km-long seawall can be constructed with the Rs 254 crore sanctioned for the project. Fund will be allocated for the remaining works soon.

The seawall will be constructed using tetrapods weighing two to 3.5 tonnes and rocks. The work on construction of tetrapods has already started. The project is being implemented by Uralungal Labour Contract Society and an office of project management unit will be opened at Chellanam soon.