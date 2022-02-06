STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Septic waste dumping rampant in Kochi

Published: 06th February 2022

Sewage Drain

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: It’s not in the rural areas alone that anti-social elements are dumping septic waste, even core city areas are witnessing this menace. City police have launched a probe into a recent incident wherein anti-social elements dumped septic waste in Mullasserry canal near St Teresa’s College.

Police said the incident came to light when college authorities a few days back noticed visuals of a vehicle dumping the waste in their CCTV surveillance camera. Central police station registered a case based on the complaint lodged by principal Lizzy Mathew of St Teresa’s College. “We got the visuals of the vehicle dumping the waste in the canal and we have handed it over to the police. It’s a serious issue and action should be taken against those who resort to such acts,” the principal said. 

Comments

