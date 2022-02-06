Woman, son held over attempt to kill cobbler, cops unravel filmi plot 

By Express News Service

KOCHI: They planned the crime like a cinematic plot. But, the woman, who masterminded the operation, and her 22-year-old son landed in police net following a scientific inquiry in an attempt to murder case that took place in the city last month. The police were clueless on the attack on Joy, also known as ‘Kochu’ Joy, a cobbler at Jose Junction on January 24. Joy was rushed to Ernakulam General Hospital, but later he was shifted to the Alappuzha Medical College. He sustained severe injuries to the head and hands in the attack carried out using a baseball bat and a machete.

An examination of the crime scene revealed that the assailant arrived on a high-end motorcycle. On examining the CCTV footage, it emerged that the suspect, who arrived on his bike, had a baseball bat in his backpack. On checking the number plate of the vehicle, the police realised that it was a fake number. Subsequently, the cops came to know that the same vehicle came from the house of Savio Babu of Kompara in Aluva, the first accused in the case. That’s how the investigation zeroed in on Savio and then Joy identified the accused. During interrogation, Savio Babu confessed to the crime. However, the operation was masterminded by his mother Soli Babu, aka ‘Auto Rani’, 42, who was engaged in anti-social activities on Girl’s HSS premises, Ernakulam South, under the guise of driving an autorickshaw.

Four months ago, there was a quarrel between Joy and Soli Babu as Joy opposed the anti-social activities of Soli, including prostitution and thefts. Soli Babu’s hand was broken in the melee. Following this, the police registered a case and remanded Joy and Pallan Babu, the co-accused. Joy, who was later released on bail, earned a livelihood as a cobbler. However, he did not allow Soli Babu to carry out anti-social activities in the area. Following this, Soli Babu moved to Menaka Marine Drive. She was arrested in a robbery case and later lodged in jail. “She believed that Joy was behind putting her in prison. She had offered liquor and money to several persons, who are involved in petty crimes, to beat up Joy. As these plans did not materialise, she decided to execute the crime with her son Savio Babu, an MCA student in Kanjirapally,” said an officer.

To hoodwink the police, the duo devised a well-planned operation. Two days before the incident, the mother and son called up several people over the phone and informed them that they were going to MG University in Kottayam to obtain the degree certificate of Soli’s daughter. After this, both of them switched their phones off. Later, Savio went to Kottayam with his family members and left Ernakulam in the morning. He beat up Joy using the baseball bat and hacked him with a machete when he attempted to escape. Soon after the incident, he left for Kasaragod by 6 pm.

The police had a clear idea that second accused Soli Babu was behind the crime. The arrest was made after the accused were summoned several times and their statements recorded, followed by the scientific probe. The accused were arrested by an investigation team led by Ernakulam central police station Inspector S Vijayshankar under the supervision of City Deputy Commissioner of Police U V Kuriakose and Ernakulam central assistant commissioner Jayakumar.