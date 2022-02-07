STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Actress abduction case: Kochi police begin probe into plaint against director P Balachandrakumar

As per her complaint, she met a person at a restaurant in Thrissur and he gave her Balachandrakumar’s number when she enquired about a job in the film industry.

Published: 07th February 2022 03:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th February 2022 03:05 PM   |  A+A-

Malayalam director P Balachandrakumar and actor Dileep

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The city police have launched an inquiry into the rape complaint lodged against director P Balachandrakumar, whose allegations against actor Dileep led to a fresh probe into the alleged conspiracy to murder officers probing the actor assault case.

The statement of the victim, who hails from Kannur, will be confidentially recorded. The Elamakkara police, which registered a case on the woman’s complaint, will collect her statements on Monday and record it under the CrPC Section 164 before a magistrate.

Later, the director will be summoned for interrogation. The woman, 40, handed over the complaint against the director to the Kochi city police commissioner on Saturday and it was transferred to Elamakkara police. She alleged she was raped by Balachandrakumar at Puthukalavattom in 2011. 

As per her complaint, she met a person at a restaurant in Thrissur and he gave her Balachandrakumar’s number when she enquired about a job in the film industry. Later, she contacted the director who promised to give her a chance in a movie. A few months later, he asked her to meet him at the house of a music director at Puthukalavattom. There, the director raped her, she alleged.

