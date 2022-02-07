Ernakulam fisherman suicide: Loss of livelihood pushes fisherfolk to the brink

Manoj Viswanathan By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The suicide of Sajeevan Koikkal, of Malyankara in Ernakulam, has brought to the fore the struggles of fisherfolk, who have been devastated by the lockdown and the depletion of marine resources in coastal sea.

"The traditional fishermen in Kerala are on the verge of suicide. For the past two years, we have been struggling to sustain our lives due to the loss of livelihood," said National Fishworkers Federation (NFF) treasurer Jackson Pollayil. In 2020, they had less than three months of work, he pointed out.

"After cyclone Ockhi in 2017, we have not been getting enough catch due to depleting marine resources. We were not allowed to venture into the sea most of the season in the name of climate warning and Covid protocol," he said.

Most of the fisherfolk have taken loans from banks to purchase boats and fishing gear. With livelihood lost, many families have defaulted on repayment and the banks have slapped notices for attachment of properties.

Shiju Johnson Veliyil, of Arthungal in Alappuzha district, who has taken a housing loan of Rs 3 lakh from a private bank, said bank authorities came to his house along with an advocate threatening to initiate legal action for having defaulted on repayment.

"I own a six-cent plot, and we were living in a shed. In 2005, I took a loan to construct a house. Till date, I have repaid Rs 3.4 lakh but defaulted on repayment as I couldn't go for work after an accident. Now the bank has served a notice to pay Rs 2.5 lakh immediately. I am unable to work and we are unable to find money to fund the studies of our children. I have submitted a complaint to the chief minister and the district collector seeking help," said Shibu.

Matsya Thozhilali Aikya Vedi president Charles George said that there was hardly any work during the past two years, leaving the families devastated.