Ernakulam youth involved in criminal cases held under anti-social activities Act

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A youth involved in several criminal cases was arrested under the Kerala Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act (KAAPA) based on a report by Ernakulam Rural District Police Chief K Karthick.Vishnu (29), aka Pullani Vishnu, of Thuravoor had several cases, including attempt to murder, assault, robbery and outraging the modesty of a woman, registered against him in Angamaly, Nedumbassery and Kalady police stations.

He was slapped with KAAPA in 2020 after being booked in three cases and was sent to jail. In November 2021, he attacked a staffer of a meat shop and stole Rs 45,000 from there. He also caused damage to property worth Rs 35,000. He was arraigned as key accused in the case and slapped with KAAPA again.

So far this year, 36 people within the rural police limits have been slapped with KAAPA and jailed as part of Operation Dark Hunt, launched exclusively to curb the menace of antisocial elements. Thirty-one people have been deported. "Action will be initiated against more persons in the coming days," said Karthick.