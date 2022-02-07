STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hospitals in Ernakulam district struggle as more staff affected with COVID

Nearly 200 staff in various government hospitals, including Ernakulam General Hospital, have tested positive for COVID in the past one week.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The rise in COVID infections among hospital staff, especially those in the government sector, has affected the functioning of government hospitals in the district. Nearly 200 staff in various government hospitals, including Ernakulam General Hospital, have tested positive for COVID in the past one week. According to health staff, the shortage is leading to delay in treatments and other proceedings at the hospitals.

Though there is a surge in COVID cases, the government hospitals are continuing to witness a huge rush in the number of non-COVID patients. "Over 100 staff have tested positive at the hospital in the past three days. It is very difficult to manage patients with limited staff. If authorities do not appoint additional staff at the earliest, the situation could turn for the worse," said a staff with Ernakulam General Hospital.  

Though the district has witnessed a drop in daily COVID cases in the past two days, health officials say it is too early to assume that the situation has become better and the cases have come down. 

"Though hospital admissions are high, it is relief that only a very few people require ventilator support and critical care assistance. The health minister has promised to appoint more health workers at hospitals in the coming days which will address the staff shortage at the government hospitals. We hope the procedures are completed within the next couple of days," said an official with the District Medical Office. 
 

