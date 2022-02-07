Kochi corporation to complete draft plan on street vending zones soon

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kochi corporation is set to complete the draft plan on vending zones this week, and present it before the High Court soon. "The verification of vending zones is in its final stage. We expect to finish the draft plan for street vending zones in the coming days," said PS Viju, councillor and a member of the town vending committee.He also said the identified vending zones will be disclosed soon.

With the High Court directing the corporation to take action against illegal street vendors, the town vending committee is in the process of finishing the verification of the second list of vendors who applied after the court extended the submission dates.

The authorities have noticed an increase in the number of unauthorised street vendors in the city. The HC had noted that illegal street vending was also denying the licenced street vendors their livelihood. Accordingly, the corporation has begun to remove illegal street vendors.

"Strict action will be taken against unauthorised vendors. The drive to close their stalls will continue in the coming days," said MHM Ashraf, chairman of the town planning committee.

The authorities have noticed instances where more than one member from a family is running stalls on the streets and applying for licenses. “During the verification, we came across vendors who already had the licence had applied again. Such applications were rejected,” said Viju.The corporation has issued licenses to over 3,000 vendors in the city so far.