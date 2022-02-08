Alcoholic stabs daughter, wife following dispute

Ajay Kanth By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Bindhu, 44, of Chintharmani, Perumbavoor, is yet to recover from the shock of her 46-year-old husband — who had never behaved violently before — attacking her and their daughter, 16, with a knife after she objected to his withdrawal of money from her bank account to buy liquor.

Both mother and daughter suffered grave stab injuries to the neck and had to remain in critical care at the Kottayam Medical College Hospital for nearly 17 days. The incident happened on January 1 at 5pm. What Bindhu can hardly comprehend is how her husband, Manikandan, with whom she has been living for the past 18 years without any major fights or issues, could suddenly become that violent and launch a potentially fatal attack. “We used to have minor quarrels which we would settle in a few hours or so. He used to drink frequently but had never been violent. We don’t know what actually triggered him to attack us,” she said.

The couple has been running a tea shop at Perumbavoor. The police, having registered a case against Manikandan for attempt to murder and under the Juvenile Justice Act, arrested him on January 3. He is currently in jail. “My daughter’s situation was critical, and she is yet to come to grips with what happened,” Bindhu said. Her daughter is a Plus-Two student while her son is in Class IX. Though Manikandan moved the Sessions Court for bail, the court dismissed his plea after the police objected to it strongly.

Psychiatrist C J John termed the incident as the unpredictable behavioural change of an alcoholic. “You can’t expect an alcoholic to react to a situation in the same way every time. Alcohol or any other intoxicant results in psychological changes,” Dr John said.