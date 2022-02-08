STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Alcoholic stabs daughter, wife following dispute

Both mother and daughter suffered grave stab injuries to the neck and had to remain in critical care at the Kottayam Medical College Hospital for nearly 17 days.

Published: 08th February 2022 07:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th February 2022 07:21 AM   |  A+A-

knife, murder, death, stab

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Ajay Kanth
Express News Service

KOCHI: Bindhu, 44, of Chintharmani, Perumbavoor, is yet to recover from the shock of her 46-year-old husband — who had never behaved violently before — attacking her and their daughter, 16, with a knife after she objected to his withdrawal of money from her bank account to buy liquor. 

Both mother and daughter suffered grave stab injuries to the neck and had to remain in critical care at the Kottayam Medical College Hospital for nearly 17 days. The incident happened on January 1 at 5pm. What Bindhu can hardly comprehend is how her husband, Manikandan, with whom she has been living for the past 18 years without any major fights or issues, could suddenly become that violent and launch a potentially fatal attack.  “We used to have minor quarrels which we would settle in a few hours or so. He used to drink frequently but had never been violent. We don’t know what actually triggered him to attack us,” she said.

The couple has been running a tea shop at Perumbavoor. The police, having registered a case against Manikandan for attempt to murder and under the Juvenile Justice Act, arrested him on January 3. He is currently in jail. “My daughter’s situation was critical, and she is yet to come to grips with what happened,” Bindhu said. Her daughter is a Plus-Two student while her son is in Class IX. Though Manikandan moved the Sessions Court for bail, the court dismissed his plea after the police objected to it strongly. 

Psychiatrist C J John termed the incident as the unpredictable behavioural change of an alcoholic.  “You can’t expect an alcoholic to react to a situation in the same way every time. Alcohol or any other intoxicant results in psychological changes,” Dr John said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Religious Freedom (Soumyadip Sinha | Express Illustrations)
Clothing and the right to religious freedom
Kerala High Court (File Photo| A Sanesh, EPS)
Kerala HC upholds I&B Ministry order revoking Media One TV channel license
KG Nigin (L) and Reneesh TR. (Photo| EPS)
Seeking Re 1, two friends from Kerala cycle pedal to build five houses
Meesho co-founder and CEO (File Photo)
Meesho announces permanent work from everywhere, annual ‘workation’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp