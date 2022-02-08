EMS Prize for 90-year-old Mulanthuruthy library

Mahima Anna Jacob By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Mulanthuruthy Public Library has added another feather to its cap. Having completed 90 years of service, it has been chosen for the prestigious ‘EMS Prize’ presented by the Library Council. The library got the award for its systematic and effective services towards Mulanthuruthy and its people.

EMS Prize honours public libraries that are over 50 years old. The award comprises Rs 50,000 cash prize and a bronze statue. Mulanthuruthy library started functioning in 1930. It has neatl multi-wood furnishing saving books from dust and fungus.

“We are proud to have received such an honour. It is important to notice that we make use of advanced technologies in a library situated in a village,” says Saji Mulanthuruthy, president of the library.

Since 1950, various eminent personalities have visited the library, including Kerala’s first education minister, Joseph Mundassery. Prolific writers like Ponkunnam Varkey, Premji, D C Kizhakemuri, Sukumar Azhikode, Sugathakumari, and several others have also been patrons of the library. In the memory of these honorary figures, the library has set up a portrait gallery in its reading room.

“We still have the diary which containing the feedbacks of these proficient personalities,” adds Saji. The library also carries out various activities. It has a women empowerment platform called ‘Vanitha Vedi’ where the housewives of the area make cloth bags as part of the library’s campaign against plastics. Each woman makes 400 bags. Apart from this, they also make six types of soaps using coconut oil. The products are sold at an outlet near the library.

The services offered by the library have won the trust of local bodies. Mulanthuruthy Panchayat and Ernakulam district panchayat have provided financial support for the library’s operations and upliftment. The library has also put forth many eco-friendly initiatives. Since 2017, the library has been cultivating paddy and cowpea on six acres of land.

“The village was once known for its paddy cultivation. For almost two decades, the land stayed unused. The barren land was then ploughed with the support of the 2015 panchayat committee. Ever since we have been harvesting rice. We sell them under the brand ‘Chengolappadam Kuthari,’ says Saji. The district library council gave the library an award for ‘Best Organic Farming.’ The library plans to boast their pride poet Vyloppilli Sreedhara Menon in the future.

“He is best known for his poem, ‘Maambazham’. The potent lyrics were written at Mulanthuruthy Government Higher Secondary School where he was a teacher. No references regarding the poet’s famous work can be found in the school, so the library committee decided to build a statue of Vyloppilli at the entrance, and a separate section dedicated to the poet and his works,” says Saji.