Three more ‘floating outpost’ vessels delivered to BSF

Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) on Tuesday delivered three more floating border outpost (FBOP) vessels being built for the Border Security Force.

A view outside the Cochin Shipyard | FILE PIC

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) on Tuesday delivered three more floating border outpost (FBOP) vessels being built for the Border Security Force. So far, CSL has delivered six vessels out of nine and the three remaining ones are expected to be delivered in the coming months.

CSL general manager A Sivakumar signed the delivery and protocol documents with BSF DIG Kumal Mazumdar in a function in Kolkata. The vessels, which were flagged off on Republic Day from Kochi, reached the area of operations for deployment at the waters in Sundarbans near the Indo-Bangladesh border.

The 46-m-long FBOPs have been built for the water wing of the BSF. They have been designed by CSL and classed by the Indian Register of Shipping. 

“Each FBOP is designed with stowage arrangements for four fast patrol boats that can be launched and hoisted using its davit system. The vessels will act as a floating base for the flotilla of fast patrol boats and supply petrol, fresh water etc to smaller boats,” said a release.

