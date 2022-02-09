Agriculture officer facing dept action approaches Pinarayi

By Express News Service

KOCHI: An agriculture officer who was allegedly trapped in a bribery case has approached Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan seeking a detailed probe into the conspiracy. P T Aji, a resident of Kumbalam, is facing a Vigilance inquiry and departmental action for allegedly accepting a bribe while working as an agriculture officer in Cherkala Krishibhavan in Kasaragod district.

In December, a vigilance officer caught the agriculture officer from his office with Rs 5,000, which he had allegedly collected from a farmer. According to him, the firm stance he took in enforcing the Wetland Conservation Act resulted in vested interests hatching a plot to trap him.

“I called the farmer to collect the coconut sapling for which he had applied. I also asked him to pay the price of the sapling. But instead, he put around Rs 5,000 into my pocket. Immediately, a vigilance team entered my office. It was a clear trap,” said Aji.

Based on the report of Vigilance DySP, the government suspended the officer. “If I’m a person who accepts bribe, I can do it from any other place. It is a clear case of conspiracy. The vigilance director should conduct a detailed probe,” the officer added.