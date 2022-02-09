All about passion

Mahima Anna Jacob By

Express News Service

KOCHI: At his sixth Brevets De Randonneur Mondiaux (BRMs) event, Aluva native Muhammed Adhil M K finished the final 300km event in 20 hours. He earned the title of the youngest ‘Super Randonneur’s’ from Kerala. For the Randonneuring event, the participants were required to complete a specific distance within the stipulated time. Adhil won the prestigious title after finishing rides of 200, 300, 400, and 600km respectively.

The BRM is conducted by the Audax Club Parisien (ACP) in France. In India, the subsidiary of the French body, Audax India Randonneurs conducts and oversees brevets in conjunction with regional cycling clubs under it. The Kochi riders club flags off each event. The youngster admits the 600km brevet on the Kochi-Payyanur-Trikarippur route was a challenge. Surpassing several odds, including navigating traffic snarls and road repair works, Adhil completed the 40-hour ride in 39 hours. “This is not a race. The participants don’t consider it one either. Anyone who finishes the ride in a specific time interval is a winner. The sport highlights the importance of endurance. It allows us to self-evaluate our physical and mental endurance. It also paves way for personal transformation,” says the 20-year-old, who is currently pursuing a Plastic Technology Diploma in Kalamassery Central Institute of Petrochemical Engineering and Technology.

Like many others, Adhil also began his cycling journey to improve his health and become physically active. Though he has been cycling for years now, he ventured into BRM in 2020. In the process, Adhil got to know how cycling is generally perceived by people. “Riding a bicycle was often considered as an activity to fritter away time. With the advent of Covid, more people started taking it up as they understood its importance. Some even approached cyclists like us to guide them,” he says.

The participants have to stick to the route set by the Audax club. The final 300km ride on the Kochi-Pathanamthitta-Alapuzha route and back to Kochi was filled with many unexpected events, admits Adhil. Riding a Java Veloce bicycle, Adhil even considered quitting the competition once or twice. “A day before the final event, the major component of my bicycle got damaged. I borrowed my friend’s bike instead. Since its frame size was different, it was difficult to ride and my knees would become sore. At that point, I considered withdrawing from the competition, but my passion kept me going,” says Adhil.

Ahead of the season, Adhil would ride around 50km daily for practice. He even travelled to Munnar four times. “Last year, I finished around 9,000km including the practice sessions and competitions. I went to Neriamangalam to do climb practice, as the set route had climbing lanes,” he says.

Wading through traffic

There are checkpoints that riders must cross at a specific time to stay ahead in the competition. “It’s not necessary for the pedestrians and drivers to cooperate with the riders. We faced a lot of difficulties, especially in Kannur and Mahe. Congestion caused kilometre-long traffic in Mahe and many even quit the ride halfway as they weren’t confident they could get through it. I’m used to passing through such congestions, so it wasn’t a tedious task for me,” he adds.

Safety on road

Kerala is yet to become cycle-friendly, says Adhil. Though many shops and new cycle models have emerged in Kochi and other cities, the lack of cycling lanes is a matter of concern, he adds. “Cycling will develop in the state if many cycling lanes emerge. The lane in MG Road is filled with parked cars. But even if roads are safe, safety gear is a must for riders,” he says.

Experiences

Despite having met with accidents and facing other difficulties, Adhil aspires to continue with the sport. For him, cycling is a stress-buster. More than physical strength, one requires good mental strength to excel in BRM. The people he meets during his rides also keep him interested in the sport.