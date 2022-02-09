Building that housed one of oldest basketball clubs in Kochi razed overnight

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A group of basketball enthusiasts in the city are shocked that the building which housed one of the oldest basketball clubs in the city was allegedly demolished by the owner of the property despite club authorities claiming that they had an injunction from the court against the forced eviction.

The Cowards’ Club at Thevara was set up by a group including eminent journalist K M Roy about 60 years ago with an aim to promote basketball among youngsters in the city. According to club secretary Jai Mathew, they found out that the building was demolished when they reached there on Sunday morning.

“We had moved legally against the owner when he asked us to vacate the building. We secured an injunction from the court against eviction and was working on a compromise formula. We never expected that the building will be demolished overnight. We have filed a complaint with the South police station against the property owner,” said Mathew.

“The club was instrumental in producing many state and national-level basketball players over the years,” he added. Adv Manu Roy, son of K M Roy, said it was really sad that the building was demolished overnight. Meanwhile, local residents said the property owner wanted the club to vacate the old building that stands next to his house. “In fact, the owner has been planning a hunger protest against the club even after he served notice on them to vacate the property,” said a resident.

A poster pasted on the boundary wall of the property read “Edathamarra Zackharia and family members are launching an indefinite fast from 6am on January 6 in protest against those anti-socials who have been trying to encroach his property, defying police warning, for drinking and playing cards. We request support of the local residents.” The property owner did not respond to TNIE’s request for comment.