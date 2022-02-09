Curbing custodial torture: 12 CCTV cameras to be installed at each Kerala police station

Toby Antony By

KOCHI: All police stations in the state will get 12 CCTV cameras each with a voice recording feature and these will be connected to the respective district police headquarters. The project worth Rs 41.60 crore is being implemented following the direction of the Supreme Court in 2020 to curb custodial torture and murder in the state.

The deadline given by the apex court to each state for installing CCTV cameras were December 31, 2021. However, a majority of the states are yet to implement the direction which invited the wrath of the apex court.

As far as Kerala is concerned, the police have prepared a proposal based on which tenders have been invited. According to a senior officer in the police headquarters, the proposal is to procure 5,770 fixed bullet cameras with a two-way audio feature. Similarly, 520 motorised bullet cameras with a two-way audio feature -- one for each police station -- will be purchased. Around 50 cameras will be kept as reserve.

“As per the observations made by the Supreme Court, it is mandatory to install CCTV cameras in police stations covering all areas on the premises. There will be one camera each at the police station entrance, exit, main gate, corridor/lobby, reception area, outside the washroom, the duty officer’s room, inspector’s room, sub inspector’s room and backside of the station. There should be two cameras in the lock-up. The motorised camera which can oscillate and record happenings from various angles would be installed at the entrance.

A control room would be set up at the district police headquarters and the district police chief can keep an eye on the happenings inside the police stations round the clock,” an officer said. Currently, 548 cameras have been installed at 274 police stations in the state as part of a 2018 project. These cameras would be integrated into the new system. The camera feed can be stored at least for 18 months.

“The project is expected to be completed before this year as the Supreme Court is monitoring it. The tendering activities would be completed soon,” an officer said. Kerala has witnessed several custodial murder cases. Recently, six police officers were dismissed after being involved in the Nedumkandam custodial murder case. The CBI arrested these policemen and filed a chargesheet against them.