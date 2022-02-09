STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Curbing custodial torture: 12 CCTV cameras to be installed at each Kerala police station

All police stations in the state will get 12 CCTV cameras each with a voice recording feature and these will be connected to the respective district police headquarters.

Published: 09th February 2022 07:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th February 2022 07:01 AM   |  A+A-

Custodial torture, jail, police

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Toby Antony
Express News Service

KOCHI: All police stations in the state will get 12 CCTV cameras each with a voice recording feature and these will be connected to the respective district police headquarters. The project worth  Rs 41.60 crore is being implemented following the direction of the Supreme Court in 2020 to curb custodial torture and murder in the state.

The deadline given by the apex court to each state for installing CCTV cameras were December 31, 2021. However, a majority of the states are yet to implement the direction which invited the wrath of the apex court. 

As far as Kerala is concerned, the police have prepared a proposal based on which tenders have been invited. According to a senior officer in the police headquarters, the proposal is to procure 5,770 fixed bullet cameras with a two-way audio feature. Similarly, 520 motorised bullet cameras with a two-way audio feature -- one for each police station -- will be purchased. Around 50 cameras will be kept as reserve. 

 “As per the observations made by the Supreme Court, it is mandatory to install CCTV cameras in police stations covering all areas on the premises. There will be one camera each at the police station entrance, exit, main gate, corridor/lobby, reception area, outside the washroom, the duty officer’s room, inspector’s room, sub inspector’s room and backside of the station. There should be two cameras in the lock-up. The motorised camera which can oscillate and record happenings from various angles would be installed at the entrance. 

A control room would be set up at the district police headquarters and the district police chief can keep an eye on the happenings inside the police stations round the clock,” an officer said.  Currently, 548 cameras have been installed at 274 police stations in the state as part of a 2018 project. These cameras would be integrated into the new system. The camera feed can be stored at least for 18 months. 

“The project is expected to be completed before this year as the Supreme Court is monitoring it. The tendering activities would be completed soon,” an officer said. Kerala has witnessed several custodial murder cases. Recently, six police officers were dismissed after being involved in the Nedumkandam custodial murder case. The CBI arrested these policemen and filed a chargesheet against them.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
custodial torture Kerala
India Matters
Karnataka High Court (File Photo| EPS)
Hijab row: Karnataka HC refers issue to Chief Justice, suggests constitution of larger bench
Atul Garg, Srikant Sharma, Suresh Rana and Kapildev Agarwal
Assembly polls: What signals will Western UP send in the first phase of voting?
he line-up of the Apple iPhone 13 is displayed on their first day of sale, in New York. (Photo | AP)
iPhone to accept tap-to-pay with no requirement of additional hardware
Image of people working from home used for representational purpose.
Gadag techies refuse to lift mouse, drop plough as WFH season comes to end

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp