Kochi Metro trial run on Petta-SN Junction stretch to begin on Sunday

Shibu BS By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The trial run of the metro trains between Petta and SN Junction will begin on February 13. Initially, one of the metro trains with three coaches will be rolled out on the new stretch as part of the trial run, which mainly includes track test. Once the track test is over, the signalling work testing will begin and after the Metro Rail Safety Commissioner’s inspection, the new stretch will be ready for commissioning by April.

The new stretch is a part of Phase 1 (A) extension of Kochi Metro, consisting of two stations — Vadakkekotta and SN Junction. Once the services are extended to SN Junction, the total number of metro stations will become 24. At present, the metro services are run between Aluva and Petta covering 22 stations. The nearly `300-crore extension plan was scheduled to be completed in December last year. However, the Covid outbreak upset the plans.

“The work of the stations is almost completed on the new stretch. The track-laying works were also completed. Once the trial run and other formalities are completed, the date of inaugurating the stretch will be finalised by Kochi Metro after consulting the state government,” according to a source in Kochi Metro. A total of 259 viaducts are there on the new stretch.

The average daily ridership of Kochi Metro has touched 65,000 in December 2021. However, with the third wave of Covid peaking after the Omicron variant spread fast, the ridership has come down. Kochi Metro Rail Ltd (KMRL) authorities hope that the daily average ridership will touch one lakh when the services are extended up to SN Junction.

Meanwhile, the work of Phase 1 (B) extension from SN Junction to Tripunithura, which includes work on one metro station (Tripunithura Terminal) near the railway station, is also progressing. Of the total land required for the extension, 40 per cent has been already handed over to the metro agency. The remaining land has been acquired by the revenue department and it will be handed over to KMRL soon. The plan is to complete the Tripunithura extension before March 2023.

“Once the services are extended to Tripunithura, the first phase of Kochi Metro would be completed. The train services will connect Aluva and Tripunithura, two major towns in the suburbs. The feeder services including electric buses launched by KMRL will further strengthen the traffic network, thereby helping in decongesting the city roads,” added the source.